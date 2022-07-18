Sign up
I Can't Resist A Perfect Dandelion DSC_0614
I saw this perfect dandelion in the garden and had to bring it inside for a photo or two. It also means that there will be a few less dandelion seeds to take hold in my garden. I call that a win win :)
18th July 2022
18th Jul 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3696
photos
205
followers
110
following
Views
5
365 - 2022
NIKON D7100
18th July 2022 11:43am
macro
dandelion
weeds
seeds
sixws-132
