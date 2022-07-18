Previous
Next
I Can't Resist A Perfect Dandelion DSC_0614 by merrelyn
199 / 365

I Can't Resist A Perfect Dandelion DSC_0614

I saw this perfect dandelion in the garden and had to bring it inside for a photo or two. It also means that there will be a few less dandelion seeds to take hold in my garden. I call that a win win :)
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
54% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise