Sipping From the Rocket Flowers P7197285
19th July 2022
19th Jul 22
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
rocket
,
insects
,
garden
,
butterflies
Diana
Fabulous capture with wonderful detail and tones.
July 19th, 2022
