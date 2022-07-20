Sign up
201 / 365
Paint And Rust ....DSC_0642
for mundane-rust
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3698
photos
205
followers
113
following
201
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th July 2022 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
knob
,
paint
,
rust
,
wire
,
mundane-rust
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great find and close up.
July 20th, 2022
