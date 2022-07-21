Previous
A Rusty Sash Clamp DSC_0679 by merrelyn
202 / 365

A Rusty Sash Clamp DSC_0679

for Mundane-rust
I didn't get a chance to pick up my camera until after dinner so I raided Graham's shed in search of some more rust.
We're heading off in our caravan again tomorrow. We'll spend a couple of days making our way 870kms north to the World Heritage area of Shark Bay where we'll meet up with some friends. It's a beautiful area and I'm desperately hoping to see some dugongs in the wild and maybe some thorny devils.
I still have a few things to do before we leave so apologies for not having a chance to check out your amazing images tonight.
Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great looking rust shot.
July 21st, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Great rusty textures
July 21st, 2022  
