A Rusty Sash Clamp DSC_0679

for Mundane-rust

I didn't get a chance to pick up my camera until after dinner so I raided Graham's shed in search of some more rust.

We're heading off in our caravan again tomorrow. We'll spend a couple of days making our way 870kms north to the World Heritage area of Shark Bay where we'll meet up with some friends. It's a beautiful area and I'm desperately hoping to see some dugongs in the wild and maybe some thorny devils.

I still have a few things to do before we leave so apologies for not having a chance to check out your amazing images tonight.