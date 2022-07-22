Sign up
203 / 365
A Bit Of Green On GreenP7227324
These grass seeds caught my eye when we stopped at Moore River for lunch.
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3700
photos
204
followers
113
following
Tags
grass
,
weeds
,
seeds
