208 / 365
The Kubb Championship Round ......P7277413
which unfortunately the boys won.
This afternoon we played several rounds of Kubb. The object of the game is to throw your baton to knock over the opposing teams blocks .
27th July 2022
27th Jul 22
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3705
photos
204
followers
113
following
56% complete
View this month »
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
27th July 2022 3:59pm
friends
,
games
,
kubb
,
denham
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot that tells a story.
July 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
How interesting, never heard of this game before.
July 27th, 2022
