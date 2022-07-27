Previous
The Kubb Championship Round ......P7277413 by merrelyn
which unfortunately the boys won.
This afternoon we played several rounds of Kubb. The object of the game is to throw your baton to knock over the opposing teams blocks .
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot that tells a story.
July 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
How interesting, never heard of this game before.
July 27th, 2022  
