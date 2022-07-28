Previous
The Calm Before The Rain P7287443 by merrelyn
209 / 365

The Calm Before The Rain P7287443

It was a beautiful calm day. The boys spent the day on the boat and we were treated to beautiful fresh fish for dinner.
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
