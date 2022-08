Sunshine Between The Showers DSC_3280

I love being at the beach in wild, windy weather. It felt as though we were going to be blown away at Safety Bay and at Shoalwater Bay. The sun came out briefly and the wind dropped slightly when we got to Point Peron.

I'm struggling time wise at present. Our kids are all away for the weekend so we have our granddaughters and now both of our son's dogs. I'm not used to such a full house :)