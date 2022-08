The Bush Is Coming Into Bloom

We ventured out the the Kwinana Wildflower Reserve today to see what was out. The wattles were looking beautiful but many of the other flowers were just starting to bloom. Kangaroo paws are popping up everywhere but most were still only buds. We'll have to go back in a week or so.

Clockwise from top left -

White sundew

Blue squill

Watte and spider

Mangles kangaroo paw

Donkey orchid

Wattle and jewel beetle