233 / 365
Paddling Along P8228499
I was hoping to find some maned ducklings at City Park this afternoon, but there weren't even any adults around. At least this little grebe co-operated.
22nd August 2022
22nd Aug 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3731
photos
201
followers
113
following
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd August 2022 3:29pm
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
grebe
,
city_park
narayani
Sweet shot
August 22nd, 2022
Babs
ace
He is so cute. You have even captured him mid paddle.
August 22nd, 2022
Diana
ace
So adorable, great light and reflection.
August 22nd, 2022
