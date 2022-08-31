Sign up
241 / 365
No More Fishing, It's Too Cold P8319256
The temperature dropped as the sun set. I was tempted to leave then along with some of the fishermen. I'm glad that I stuck it out a bit longer because this was my reward. I was pleased to capture one of the remaining fishermen heading home.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
5
4
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3740
photos
199
followers
113
following
66% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
31st August 2022 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
beach
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
,
jetty
,
shoalwater
,
mersey_point
,
sixws-133
,
landscape-51
Diana
ace
Absolutely stunning, wonderful colour.
August 31st, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Strunning warm colours!
August 31st, 2022
LManning (Laura)
ace
How glorious.
August 31st, 2022
Kim
ace
Definitely worrth the wait!
August 31st, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, gorgeous.
August 31st, 2022
