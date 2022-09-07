Sign up
249 / 365
It Was Too Perfect To Leave ....DSC_1265
so it came inside to give me today's photo.
Workmen were in the street preparing for the installation of fibre optic cable. This lovely alstroemeria flower must have been a casualty.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
2
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3750
photos
202
followers
113
following
68% complete
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th September 2022 3:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
flowers
,
alstroemeria
Sue Cooper
ace
It’s so very pretty.
September 7th, 2022
Diana
ace
Wonderful shot and reflection.
September 7th, 2022
