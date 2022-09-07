Previous
It Was Too Perfect To Leave ....DSC_1265 by merrelyn
It Was Too Perfect To Leave ....DSC_1265

so it came inside to give me today's photo.
Workmen were in the street preparing for the installation of fibre optic cable. This lovely alstroemeria flower must have been a casualty.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Sue Cooper ace
It’s so very pretty.
September 7th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful shot and reflection.
September 7th, 2022  
