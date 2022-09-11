Previous
Next
Silently Sipping From Statice DSC_1852 by merrelyn
253 / 365

Silently Sipping From Statice DSC_1852

There are so many white cabbage butterflies in the garden at the moment. I hope that they lay their eggs somewhere else.
11th September 2022 11th Sep 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
69% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
It's exactly the same here! A fabulous close up, such amazing detail and so sharp! Fav.
September 11th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise