253 / 365
Silently Sipping From Statice DSC_1852
There are so many white cabbage butterflies in the garden at the moment. I hope that they lay their eggs somewhere else.
11th September 2022
11th Sep 22
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3756
photos
203
followers
112
following
69% complete
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
Tags
insects
,
garden
,
butterflies
,
theme-animals
,
ndao7
Sue Cooper
ace
It's exactly the same here! A fabulous close up, such amazing detail and so sharp! Fav.
September 11th, 2022
