259 / 365
It Was Wild Today P9190395
After a beautiful weekend at Jurien Bay the weather turned on Sunday night. The wild, wet and windy weather continued throughout the day. It didn't make for an easy drive home with the caravan.
19th September 2022
19th Sep 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Tags
beach
,
waves
,
clouds
,
storm
,
jetty
,
jurien_bay
