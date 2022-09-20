Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
260 / 365
I'll Just Gather A Bit More P9200464
I'm surprised that she wasn't hampered by the size of those pollen bags.
20th September 2022
20th Sep 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3763
photos
204
followers
114
following
71% complete
View this month »
253
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Latest from all albums
860
254
255
256
257
258
259
260
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th September 2022 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
poppies
,
bees
,
theme-animals
KV
ace
Looks like full pollen sacs on that bee… love the center of the flower… beautiful details.
September 20th, 2022
narayani
Fabulous capture
September 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close