Previous
Next
I'll Just Gather A Bit More P9200464 by merrelyn
260 / 365

I'll Just Gather A Bit More P9200464

I'm surprised that she wasn't hampered by the size of those pollen bags.
20th September 2022 20th Sep 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
71% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

KV ace
Looks like full pollen sacs on that bee… love the center of the flower… beautiful details.
September 20th, 2022  
narayani
Fabulous capture
September 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise