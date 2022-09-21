Previous
They've Finally Stopped Sulking P9210548 by merrelyn
262 / 365

Most of my phalaenopsis orchids have been sulking and haven't bloomed for a couple of years. I currently have four in bloom and another one is forming buds.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Merrelyn

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty. It's nice that they are blooming again.
September 21st, 2022  
Peter Byrne
Wonderful picture
September 21st, 2022  
Diana ace
How wonderful, I wonder why they changed their mind 👌🏼
September 21st, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
J'adore les orchidées 💖
September 21st, 2022  
