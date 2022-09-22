Sign up
263 / 365
Backlit Leaves P9220574
I don't know what this plant is but the backlight on the beautiful new growth caught my eye.
22nd September 2022
22nd Sep 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3766
photos
204
followers
114
following
7
2
365 - 2022
E-M1MarkII
22nd September 2022 4:17pm
Public
leaves
bokeh
backlight
new_growth
sep22words
Diana
ace
they are gorgeous, beautiful shot and colours!
September 22nd, 2022
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot displaying these lovely colours.
September 22nd, 2022
