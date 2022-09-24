Sign up
Dinner Time P9240776
I spent far too much time watching these guys this morning but it was delightful.
24th September 2022
24th Sep 22
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3769
photos
204
followers
114
following
Photo Details
Views
5
5
Comments
1
1
Fav's
1
1
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
24th September 2022 10:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
chicks
,
coots
,
city_park
,
ndao8
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 24th, 2022
