There Must Be Something Worth Eating P9260964 by merrelyn
267 / 365

There Must Be Something Worth Eating P9260964

I couldn't resist a few shots of this cutie as he strayed a short distance from his family.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Merrelyn

Diana ace
Oh how adorable, wonderful focus and dof.
September 26th, 2022  
