267 / 365
There Must Be Something Worth Eating P9260964
I couldn't resist a few shots of this cutie as he strayed a short distance from his family.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
1
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
261
262
263
264
861
265
266
267
Tags
duckling
,
rotary_park
,
ndao8
,
maned_duck
Diana
ace
Oh how adorable, wonderful focus and dof.
September 26th, 2022
