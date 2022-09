Leaving The Scene Of The Crime DSC_2251

This little fellow had been happily feasting on my daisies until I disturbed him.

We're off on another bush camping trip tomorrow. I may have wifi tomorrow night, but I doubt that I'll have coverage for the rest of the weekend. We'll be home on Monday and then we off again next Saturday (with another group of friends) . I can see that I'm going to be chasing my tail trying to keep up to date with limited internet.