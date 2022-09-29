Previous
One Of Many.....P9291096 by merrelyn
One Of Many.....P9291096

different types of flowering gums. I spied this one near the caravan park at Westonia. I have no idea what type of Eucalypt it is. The flowers were only about one centimetre in diameter.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
It is so pretty and unique.
September 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
They are tiny, lovely shot of this cluster.
September 29th, 2022  
Maria
These flowers have such unusual petals!Beautiful
September 29th, 2022  
