Previous
Next
More Weeds Will Soon Be Sprouting DSC_2451 by merrelyn
276 / 365

More Weeds Will Soon Be Sprouting DSC_2451

Today I decided to have a play with with my extension tubes. I must have looked quite a sight as I lay spreadeagled on the front lawn trying to photograph this little dandelion between wind gusts.
4th October 2022 4th Oct 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
75% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise