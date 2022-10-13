Previous
Safely Off The Road PA131600 by merrelyn
Safely Off The Road PA131600

We're now in Esperance for a couple of days. As we were driving around the coast we came across this fellow sitting in the middle of road. The friend we were travelling with is a retired wildlife officer. He managed to find something in the back of his car to enable him to pick it up and safely move it off of the road.
I would have liked this to have been a bit sharper but it did give me a bit of a start when it lifted its head and started moving towards me. I was laying on the ground about 30cm in front of its nose.
13th October 2022 13th Oct 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn

JackieR ace
What a privilege to see one!!!
October 13th, 2022  
Annie D ace
oh I am so glad you could move it off the road - if you don't have a towel or something to pick them up when they're on the road you just have to be a bit careful - I love echidnas :)
October 13th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a beauty, great find and shot!
October 13th, 2022  
Gosia ace
Fantastic
October 13th, 2022  
