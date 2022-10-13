Safely Off The Road PA131600

We're now in Esperance for a couple of days. As we were driving around the coast we came across this fellow sitting in the middle of road. The friend we were travelling with is a retired wildlife officer. He managed to find something in the back of his car to enable him to pick it up and safely move it off of the road.

I would have liked this to have been a bit sharper but it did give me a bit of a start when it lifted its head and started moving towards me. I was laying on the ground about 30cm in front of its nose.