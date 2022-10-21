Previous
My Garden Has Burst Into Colour PA212084 by merrelyn
My Garden Has Burst Into Colour PA212084

The cosmos and poppies are all self sewn and have taken over my rose garden. I should have pulled a lot more of them out when they first came up but I couldn't do it. I'm going to have to start cutting off some poppy seed heads before they ripen.
21st October 2022

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
80% complete

gloria jones ace
Brilliant, uplifting capture...Your garden is lovely.
October 21st, 2022  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2022  
Islandgirl ace
Beautiful garden and blooms!
October 21st, 2022  
