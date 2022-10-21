Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
294 / 365
My Garden Has Burst Into Colour PA212084
The cosmos and poppies are all self sewn and have taken over my rose garden. I should have pulled a lot more of them out when they first came up but I couldn't do it. I'm going to have to start cutting off some poppy seed heads before they ripen.
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3803
photos
202
followers
115
following
80% complete
View this month »
287
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Latest from all albums
865
288
289
290
291
292
293
294
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
21st October 2022 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
roses
,
cosmos
,
poppies
gloria jones
ace
Brilliant, uplifting capture...Your garden is lovely.
October 21st, 2022
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
October 21st, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful garden and blooms!
October 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close