308 / 365
Buds And Bokeh DSC_3412
Continuing on with Vikki's
@summerfield
One Week Only challenge, today's prompt is bokeh. The bokeh wasn't quite working for me, so I pulled out the hose and gave the aggie leaves a quick spray.
4th November 2022
4th Nov 22
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2022
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
4th November 2022 12:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
buds
,
agapanthus
,
owo-5
Phil Sandford
ace
Gorgeous capture
November 4th, 2022
Nada
ace
Such beautiful colors.
November 4th, 2022
