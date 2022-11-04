Previous
Buds And Bokeh DSC_3412 by merrelyn
Buds And Bokeh DSC_3412

Continuing on with Vikki's @summerfield One Week Only challenge, today's prompt is bokeh. The bokeh wasn't quite working for me, so I pulled out the hose and gave the aggie leaves a quick spray.
4th November 2022 4th Nov 22

Phil Sandford
Gorgeous capture
November 4th, 2022  
Nada
Such beautiful colors.
November 4th, 2022  
