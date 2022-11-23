Previous
Taking A Break From Eating PB233975 by merrelyn
327 / 365

Taking A Break From Eating PB233975

She enjoyed having the feeder to herself after the others flew away.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this beauty!
November 23rd, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
Cute
November 23rd, 2022  
