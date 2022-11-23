Sign up
327 / 365
Taking A Break From Eating PB233975
She enjoyed having the feeder to herself after the others flew away.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
birds
garden
galah
Diana
Fabulous shot of this beauty!
November 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
Cute
November 23rd, 2022
