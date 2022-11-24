Previous
A Bit Of Fun PB244032 by merrelyn
328 / 365

A Bit Of Fun PB244032

The light was awful and the image was noisy so I had a little play with Topaz.
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
lovely faffing - the colours are gorgeous
November 24th, 2022  
MONTSERRAT
Jolis couleurs
November 24th, 2022  
