328 / 365
A Bit Of Fun PB244032
The light was awful and the image was noisy so I had a little play with Topaz.
24th November 2022
24th Nov 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
trees
,
garden
,
topaz
,
jacaranda
,
rainbow_lorikeet
,
etsooi-147
Annie D
ace
lovely faffing - the colours are gorgeous
November 24th, 2022
MONTSERRAT
Jolis couleurs
November 24th, 2022
