Sitting Pretty PB270056 by merrelyn
Sitting Pretty PB270056

As the jacaranda flowers are opening the number of birds visiting is increasing. I've been trying to get a decent shot of these little honeyeaters but they move so quickly. The subject tracking on my OM-1 made this a lot easier.
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
A lovely bird beautifully captured, love the jacaranda too.
November 27th, 2022  
