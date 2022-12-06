Previous
A Different Take On A Sunset Silhouette PC060498 by merrelyn
340 / 365

I couldn't get to the beach for sunset, but when I saw the colour of the sky behind my sulphur crested cockatoo cut out, I figured that I'd found today's shot.
6th December 2022 6th Dec 22

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
What a wonderful silhouette, great colour too.
December 6th, 2022  
