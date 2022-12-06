Sign up
A Different Take On A Sunset Silhouette PC060498
I couldn't get to the beach for sunset, but when I saw the colour of the sky behind my sulphur crested cockatoo cut out, I figured that I'd found today's shot.
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3853
photos
200
followers
116
following
7
1
365 - 2022
OM-1
6th December 2022 7:37pm
Tags
sunset
,
garden
,
ornament
,
silhouettes
,
sulphur_crested_cockatoo
Diana
ace
What a wonderful silhouette, great colour too.
December 6th, 2022
