344 / 365
A Scattering Of Poppy SeedsDSC_4512
We had a great weekend at Manjimup and got home around midday. I didn't pull my camera out until around 10pm. I checked the SH*T list and noticed that the minimal challenge was still running - so minimal seeds it is.
12th December 2022
12th Dec 22
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
3857
photos
199
followers
116
following
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Tags
b&w
,
seeds
,
minimal-34
,
poppy_seeds
