A Scattering Of Poppy SeedsDSC_4512 by merrelyn
We had a great weekend at Manjimup and got home around midday. I didn't pull my camera out until around 10pm. I checked the SH*T list and noticed that the minimal challenge was still running - so minimal seeds it is.
12th December 2022 12th Dec 22

