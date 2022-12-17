Previous
The Last One Sitting PC170592 by merrelyn
349 / 365

The Last One Sitting PC170592

I heard a new holland honeyeater ruckus in the back garden and went to investigate. By the time I readjusted my camera settings this was the only one still in the flax plant.
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
