Sunset At The Sailing Club P2241151 by merrelyn
Sunset At The Sailing Club P2241151

I would have loved to have had more camera power with me rather than just my little "handbag" point and shoot.
The mind boggles at the possible value of the yachts and power boats moored here.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous capture and scene, the tones are amazingly beautiful!
February 24th, 2023  
