Sunset Silhouette P2253020
This evening I met up with friends from camera club for a sunset photo shoot. Michelle graciously agreed to mode for us.
It's nearly midnight and I'm battling to keep my eyes open.
25th February 2023
25th Feb 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
365 - 2023
OM-1
25th February 2023 6:40pm
sunset
model
silhouettes
mersey_point
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so pretty and creative. You did a great job.
February 25th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Very nice!
February 25th, 2023
summerfield
ace
i love the coour and your set up. aces!
February 25th, 2023
JackieR
ace
oh this is wonderful, your camera club is so active and innovative
February 25th, 2023
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, fabulous shot.
February 25th, 2023
Babs
ace
Brings to mind Priscilla Queen of the Desert
February 25th, 2023
