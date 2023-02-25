Previous
Sunset Silhouette P2253020 by merrelyn
Sunset Silhouette P2253020

This evening I met up with friends from camera club for a sunset photo shoot. Michelle graciously agreed to mode for us.
It's nearly midnight and I'm battling to keep my eyes open.
Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty and creative. You did a great job.
February 25th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Very nice!
February 25th, 2023  
summerfield ace
i love the coour and your set up. aces!
February 25th, 2023  
JackieR ace
oh this is wonderful, your camera club is so active and innovative
February 25th, 2023  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, fabulous shot.
February 25th, 2023  
Babs ace
Brings to mind Priscilla Queen of the Desert
February 25th, 2023  
