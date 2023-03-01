Previous
Flying Into The Sunset P3016611 by merrelyn
60 / 365

Flying Into The Sunset P3016611

I was very chuffed to catch this fellow returning to Penguin Island for the night.
1st March 2023 1st Mar 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Oh wow! What a capture!!
March 1st, 2023  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Great!
March 1st, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 1st, 2023  
