Previous
Next
That's Entree Taken Care Of P3073460 by merrelyn
66 / 365

That's Entree Taken Care Of P3073460

I had a lovely morning in Mandurah with @gosia . The mosquitos thwarted our original plan to walk around the Creery Wetlands. Instead we drove across to Coodanup and watched the birds around the Peel Inlet.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
What fab timing ,you and the bird!!
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise