66 / 365
That's Entree Taken Care Of P3073460
I had a lovely morning in Mandurah with
@gosia
. The mosquitos thwarted our original plan to walk around the Creery Wetlands. Instead we drove across to Coodanup and watched the birds around the Peel Inlet.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
1
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3983
photos
195
followers
112
following
Tags
birds
,
insects
,
bees
,
magpie
,
coodanup
,
ndao13
JackieR
ace
What fab timing ,you and the bird!!
March 7th, 2023
