72 / 365
Reflected Herbs P3137091
My garlic chives are flowering but it was too windy to photograph them outside.
13th March 2023
13th Mar 23
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3997
photos
196
followers
111
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
904
70
905
248
906
71
72
907
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th March 2023 4:21pm
Tags
reflections
,
flowers
,
herbs
,
garlic_chives
KWind
ace
Beautiful!
March 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
They are gorgeous, lovely shot and reflections.
March 13th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty and I love the reflections.
March 13th, 2023
