Reflected Herbs P3137091 by merrelyn
72 / 365

Reflected Herbs P3137091

My garlic chives are flowering but it was too windy to photograph them outside.
13th March 2023 13th Mar 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Beautiful!
March 13th, 2023  
They are gorgeous, lovely shot and reflections.
March 13th, 2023  
So pretty and I love the reflections.
March 13th, 2023  
