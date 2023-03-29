Sign up
88 / 365
I Finally Got One P3297568
The bees have been hanging around the uppermost Jerusalem artichoke flowers - just out of reach. Today some were visiting the lower flowers. It was a bit windy so there were a lot more misses than hits :)
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
3
3
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4030
photos
194
followers
110
following
24% complete
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
920
85
86
921
922
87
923
88
365 - 2023
E-M1MarkII
29th March 2023 3:23pm
Public
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
bees
,
jerusalem_artichoke
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This looks wonderful. Excellent capture.
March 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and details.
March 29th, 2023
Milanie
ace
This looks fabulous enlarged!
March 29th, 2023
