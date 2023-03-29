Previous
I Finally Got One P3297568 by merrelyn
I Finally Got One P3297568

The bees have been hanging around the uppermost Jerusalem artichoke flowers - just out of reach. Today some were visiting the lower flowers. It was a bit windy so there were a lot more misses than hits :)
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This looks wonderful. Excellent capture.
March 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Stunning capture and details.
March 29th, 2023  
Milanie ace
This looks fabulous enlarged!
March 29th, 2023  
