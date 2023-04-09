Sign up
99 / 365
Enjoying The Cosmos P4097725
9th April 2023
9th Apr 23
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4045
photos
194
followers
110
following
92
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
93
94
927
95
96
97
98
99
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th April 2023 2:19pm
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
bees
,
ndao13
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus on the bee and lovely colours.
April 9th, 2023
