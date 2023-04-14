Previous
The View's Pretty Good From Up Here. P4147759 by merrelyn
104 / 365

The View's Pretty Good From Up Here. P4147759

We made it safely to Tokyo and thankfully the cyclone didn't cause any issues for us.
This is the view from our hotel room.
14th April 2023

Merrelyn

Milanie ace
So glad to hear it went smoothly. Enjoy your trip - beautiful night shot
April 15th, 2023  
