The Azalea Garden, Nezu Shrine P4157995

Our only full day in Tokyo didn't quite go plan. I had a route sorted out that would take us to a couple of shrines and gardens and on to the Imperial Palace. Unfortunately it rained all day. We still managed to do some of the things I'd planned but photography was certainly a bit challenging and it was pretty much a case of wipe the lens, point, shoot and hope for the best.

I'm certainly glad that I came across information about this beautiful shrine and its glorious azalea garden.