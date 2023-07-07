Sign up
188 / 365
Making The Most Of A Patch Of Sunshine P7078006
I fell behind in the 52 week challenge while we were away. Hopefully I'll eventually filll in the gaps.
7th July 2023
7th Jul 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
rocket
,
macro
,
insects
,
garden
,
bees
,
merrelyn52wc23
,
52-wc-2023-w27
