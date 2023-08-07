Sign up
219 / 365
Cleaning Today's Catch P8074488
The boys had a much more successful fishing trip today. All four of them managed to catch something.
7th August 2023
7th Aug 23
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Album
Camera
Tags
reflections
,
fish
,
graham
,
denham
,
shark_bay
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Sounds like they had a successful day.
August 8th, 2023
