249 / 365
Glowing In The Afternoon Light ...P9069871
and all I had time for today.
6th September 2023
6th Sep 23
6
2
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
cosmos
Diana
ace
Beautiful capture and light, gorgeous colour too.
September 6th, 2023
Tunia McClure
ace
wonderful light
September 6th, 2023
Annie D
ace
A beauty...all the time you needed 🌟
September 6th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Lovely
September 6th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful light & shot!
September 6th, 2023
Babs
ace
Beautiful.
September 6th, 2023
