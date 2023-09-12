Sign up
255 / 365
The Wisteria Was Taking Over....P9125730
but it looked spectacular.
12th September 2023
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
flowers
wisteria
armadale
mittens (Marilyn)
Such pretty colors and a lovely shot.
September 12th, 2023
