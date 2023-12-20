Previous
They're All Blooming Early This Year.
354 / 365

They're All Blooming Early This Year. DSC_4426

I rarely have frangipani flowers for Christmas. This year several them started blooming a couple of weeks ago. These flowers came from three different plants. Others are also in bloom but the flowers were too high for me to reach.
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
Rockingham, Western Australia
96% complete

Photo Details

