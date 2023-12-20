Sign up
Previous
354 / 365
They're All Blooming Early This Year. DSC_4426
I rarely have frangipani flowers for Christmas. This year several them started blooming a couple of weeks ago. These flowers came from three different plants. Others are also in bloom but the flowers were too high for me to reach.
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4351
photos
183
followers
108
following
96% complete
View this month »
Tags
flowers
,
colourful
,
frangipani
,
dec23words
