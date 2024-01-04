Sign up
Previous
Photo 369
I Know, I'm A Messy Eater! P1043925
The corellas don't visit as regularly as the galahs, but they make a lot more mess. They regularly toss seed out of the bowl as they search for their favourite morsels. I'm sure that most of the seed that they try to eat falls out of their beaks.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4366
photos
184
followers
108
following
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
4th January 2024 5:17pm
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
corellas
,
sixws-146
Joan Robillard
ace
Great capture
January 4th, 2024
