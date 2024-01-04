Previous
I Know, I'm A Messy Eater! P1043925 by merrelyn
I Know, I'm A Messy Eater! P1043925

The corellas don't visit as regularly as the galahs, but they make a lot more mess. They regularly toss seed out of the bowl as they search for their favourite morsels. I'm sure that most of the seed that they try to eat falls out of their beaks.
