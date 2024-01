A New Visitor For The New Year P1067999

We had a lovely walk along the beach at Point Peron this afternoon. I was surprised to see group of four of these little guys near the water's edge. I think that it's a ruddy turnstone. It's incredible that these little birds migrate from Siberia to enjoy an Australian Summer.

I would have loved to have had my bird lens with me, but the 40-150 did ok.