Previous
Photo 372
Sunset After A Warm Day P1078114
It was a beautiful evening for a walk along the Rockingham foreshore.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4369
photos
185
followers
108
following
365
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
7th January 2024 7:59pm
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
lights
,
beach
,
clouds
,
jetty
,
rockingham
,
landscape-64
Diana
ace
Wonderful lights and tones beautifully captured.
January 7th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Impressive
January 7th, 2024
