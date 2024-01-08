Sign up
Photo 373
Another 10pm Desperation Shot! DSC_6950
I really need to get my act together. Leaving it until after 10pm to take a photo to post is getting a bit stressful. Thank goodness for the words of the month.
8th January 2024
8th Jan 24
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4370
photos
186
followers
108
following
102% complete
View this month »
366
367
368
369
370
371
372
373
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
8th January 2024 10:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
spoon
,
cutlery
,
jan24words
