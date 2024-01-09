Previous
A Great Day For Kite Boarding P1093985 by merrelyn
A Great Day For Kite Boarding P1093985

The wind was ups I headed to the pond in the hope of catching some kite boarders. When I got to the beach, the wind was so strong that I battled to keep my camera still. AS a result 340 odd shots were easily whittled down to 6 keepers.
Merrelyn

Me again
Nice picture! Espacially since it's a cold winter over here.
January 9th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great action
January 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot, I love the spray of water.
January 9th, 2024  
John Falconer ace
Great capture. Well done with this photo.
January 9th, 2024  
