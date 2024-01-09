Sign up
Previous
Photo 374
A Great Day For Kite Boarding P1093985
The wind was ups I headed to the pond in the hope of catching some kite boarders. When I got to the beach, the wind was so strong that I battled to keep my camera still. AS a result 340 odd shots were easily whittled down to 6 keepers.
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
4
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
9th January 2024 3:53pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
spray
,
windy
,
watersports
,
kiteboarding
,
safety_bay
,
jan24words
Me again
Nice picture! Espacially since it's a cold winter over here.
January 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Great action
January 9th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous action shot, I love the spray of water.
January 9th, 2024
John Falconer
ace
Great capture. Well done with this photo.
January 9th, 2024
